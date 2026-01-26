Scotland to face Ivory Coast in World Cup warm-up game at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium | Japan and Curacao to visit Hampden Park 

Scotland will play the Ivory Coast at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium on March 31.

It is the latest World Cup warm-up friendly for Steve Clarke's side, who will also host Japan on March 28 and Curacao in a Hampden Park farewell on May 30.

The Scottish FA confirmed an additional overseas friendly was "close to being finalised".

Image: Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 at Hampden Park to qualify for the World Cup

Scotland's match against the Côte d'Ivoire - who reached the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations - will be the first meeting between the nations.

Like Japan and Curacao, they have also booked their place at the World Cup.

Scotland head coach Clarke said: "We're pleased to confirm Côte d'Ivoire as our second opponents for the March international window, following on from Japan's visit to Glasgow.

"We wanted to face African opposition before we play Morocco in the summer, and I'm sure Côte d'Ivoire will give us a really stern test.

"It will also be good to play at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool. The supporters will enjoy the opportunity to visit the new stadium."

When do Scotland play Japan and Curacao?

Image: Scotland are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998

Scotland's match against Japan - who were the first nation to qualify for the World Cup - will take place on March 28 (5pm kick-off) at Hampden Park.

It will be the team's first game back at the national stadium since qualification was confirmed.

This will be Japan's first visit to Barclays Hampden, but the two countries have played each other on three occasions - with two goalless draws and a win for Samurai Blue.

One of those stalemates did result in Scotland winning the Kirin Cup - hosted by Japan - back in 2006.

Head coach Steve Clarke's side will then face Curacao - the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup - on May 30 (1pm kick-off).

Image: A goalless draw secured Curacao's place at the World Cup

That fixture against former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat's side will give supporters one last chance to see the team before they fly off to the USA.

Clarke said that he was "pleased to secure the visit of Japan, who are in the top 20 of FIFA's World Rankings" and added that Curacao "should give us a feel for the CONCACAF federation before our game against Haiti".

Ahead of that game against Japan on March 28, Clarke added: "It will be great to meet up with the squad for the first time since that crazy, momentous night, when they took us back to the World Cup after such a long time.

"We can spend the first day reminiscing but then it's back to the serious business of preparing for the summer."

Who Scotland face at the World Cup

Scotland's World Cup Group C games Haiti vs Scotland - June 14, Boston, 2am (UK time)

Scotland vs Morocco - June 19, Boston, 11pm (UK time)

Scotland vs Brazil - June 24, Miami, 11pm (UK time)

Scotland's World Cup opener is against Haiti on June 14 in Boston as the nation return to the men's World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Scotland then face Morocco on June 19, also at the Gillette Stadium, and end their Group C fixtures against five-time winners Brazil in Miami on June 24.