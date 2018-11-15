Gareth Bale fit to face Denmark, says Wales boss Ryan Giggs

Gareth Bale trained with Wales on Thursday morning

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has confirmed Gareth Bale is fit to face Denmark in their Nations League group decider.

Bale was originally a doubt for the match after suffering an ankle injury in Real Madrid's 4-2 win at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The 29-year-old joined up with the Wales squad on Thursday morning and Giggs expects him to be available for Friday's match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"He's fine," said Giggs. "Obviously he arrived a little bit later than the rest of the group.

"He's looked good this week and he's ready.

"He had a little bit of a different programme earlier in the week but the last couple of days he's been good."

Wales will finish top of Group B4 and achieve promotion to the top flight of the Nations League if they beat Denmark on Friday.

A win would also guarantee a Euro 2020 play-off spot and Giggs knows the importance of winning in Cardiff.

"There are a lot of incentives to top the group," he said. "First of all to win a really competitive group would be great.

"Then you get a second bite of the cherry with regards to qualifying for the euros if you don't qualify automatically.

"It has an effect on the seeding for the euro draw as well. We started off wanting to win, it is a new tournament. We wanted to win the first one. It is in our hands now."

David Brooks, Harry Wilson, Tyler Roberts and George Thomas all featured in the 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland last month and Giggs says he will continue to put his faith in youth.

"Every player in the squad is available to start," said Giggs. "It was a great test for a lot of the young players because it is not an easy place to go.

"They came out with flying colours and it will stand them in good stead for the future. The experience that they got was great.

"I've always said - it's that balance of experienced players who have been there and done it and young players who are pushing them - not only in selection but every day in training.

"I want that competitive edge every day."