Ethan Ampadu withdraws from Wales squad for Albania friendly

Last Updated: 18/11/18 11:08pm

Ethan Ampadu has withdrawn from the Wales squad for Tuesday's friendly against Albania.

The defender featured in Wales' 2-1 Nations League defeat to Denmark as an unused substitute and will return to Chelsea, as Ryan Giggs takes his team to Elbasan.

Capped six times at senior international level, the 18-year-old made seven first-team appearances for Chelsea under Antonio Conte last season but is yet to make a Premier League start under Maurizio Sarri.

Defenders James Chester and Paul Dummett have also withdrawn from the Dragons' squad after sustaining injuries in Friday's defeat.

Meanwhile, uncapped Manchester City teenager Rabbi Matondo has been called up.

