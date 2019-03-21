David Brooks named Welsh footballer of the year

David Brooks has capped a memorable 12 months by being named Welsh footballer of the year.

Bournemouth forward David Brooks has capped a memorable 12 months by being named Welsh footballer of the year.

The 21-year-old was also named young player of the year at the annual Football Association of Wales Awards in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Warrington-born Brooks represented England at U20 level, being named the player of the 2017 Toulon Tournament, but opted to play for his mother's country of birth.

Wales vs Slovakia Live on

Brooks starred as he made his competitive Wales debut in the 4-1 Nations League defeat of the Republic of Ireland in September and has become a first-team regular under manager Ryan Giggs.

Gareth Bale was named players' player of the year

At club level, Brooks joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United for £11.5m last summer and has made an impressive start to life in the top flight.

Brooks has scored six goals in 25 Premier League appearances and signed a new long-term contract at Bournemouth earlier this month after being linked with Manchester United and Tottenham.

Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale was named players' player of the year and the media choice award went to Ben Davies.

Jess Fishlock was named Welsh women's player of the year for the fifth time.

Former manager John Toshack, who also won 40 caps between 1969 and 1980, was handed the special award for his lifetime achievement in Welsh football.

Seattle Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock was named Welsh women's player of the year for the fifth time.

The 32-year-old from Cardiff is the only Welsh player, female or male, to earn 100 caps for the national team.

3:44 Highlights of the International friendly between Wales and Trinidad & Tobago. Highlights of the International friendly between Wales and Trinidad & Tobago.

The women's captain, Chelsea defender Sophie Ingle, won the players' player of the year award, with Elise Hughes named young player of the year.