Gareth Bale playing in Wales' win over Trinidad and Tobago too risky, says Ryan Giggs

Gareth Bale did not feature for Wales on Wednesday evening

Ryan Giggs says it was too much of a "risk" to play Gareth Bale in Wales' friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

Bale and other key players were missing as Ben Woodburn's late goal secured victory in Wrexham.

The game marked Wales' return to the Racecourse Ground for the first time since 2008 as they warned up for their opening European Qualifier against Slovakia in Cardiff on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

While some fans might have been disappointed not to see Bale, Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks, Giggs said he was planning for Slovakia, who play on Thursday before facing Wales on Sunday.

"We have the advantage in this first game," said the Wales manager. "Slovakia play Thursday then Sunday, it's a two-and-a-half day turnaround.

"I wanted to make sure that we made that advantage count this week, both physically and mentally. Of course it's disappointing for the fans. They want to see the likes of Gareth, but it's my job to make sure we are ready for Sunday."

Bale completed his first 90 minutes of 2019 on Saturday when he scored in Real's 2-0 La Liga victory over Celta Vigo.

Asked about his absence from the Wales team, Giggs said: "It was just too much of a risk with Sunday in mind. That was the case with a few of the players.

"Originally when I planned the game, it was going to be a first half and then we make changes. But Brooksy (David Brooks) took a knock at the weekend on his ankle. Harry (Wilson) has played a lot of games, Connor (Roberts) has played a lot of games.

"Aaron picked up that little knock. It gave me the opportunity to look after them at the start of the week."