Wed 20th March

International Match

  • Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
  • 7:45pm Wednesday 20th March
  • Racecourse Ground   (Att: 10326)
FT

Wales 1

B Woodburn (90+2)

T & T 0

Report

Wales 1-0 Trinidad & Tobago: Ben Woodburn nicks late friendly victory

Wales host Slovakia in their opening European Qualifier on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 20/03/19 9:54pm

Ben Woodburn celebrates his late strike for Wales
Ben Woodburn's 91st-minute goal saw Wales edge past Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 in an international friendly ahead of their first European Qualifier on Sunday.

The warm-up game at Wrexham looked to be heading for a goalless draw until Liverpool forward Woodburn turned home a Will Vaulks cross late on for a confidence-boosting victory.

Trinidad and Tobago were well drilled for much of the game, with their best chance coming on the hour mark when Aubrey David's shot was cleared off the line by Chris Gunter.

Wales will get their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign under way on Sunday against Slovakia - live on Sky Sports - as they look to qualify for their second successive European Championships.

