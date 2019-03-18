Wales manager Ryan Giggs determined to win over doubters

Ryan Giggs says he will be judged as Wales manager in Euro 2020 qualifying

Ryan Giggs is determined to win over his Wales doubters after acknowledging that the 2020 European Championship campaign will define his time as national-team manager.

Wales start their European Qualifiers at home to Slovakia on Sunday after Wednesday's friendly with Trinidad & Tobago, with both games live on Sky Sports.

Wales vs T & T Live on

The jury is still out on Giggs' 14 months in charge since he succeeded Chris Coleman. He has three wins, one draw and five defeats from his nine games in charge but Giggs has fast-tracked an exciting group of young players into the senior set-up.

The former Manchester United midfielder's best result came in the 4-1 demolition of the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League last September but they could only finish second in their group behind Denmark.

Chris Coleman tenure ended after Wales failed to reach the 2018 World Cup

Giggs said: "I put myself under pressure last year so whether it's a honeymoon period or not, I'm not too sure.

"I put myself under pressure. That's the only pressure I feel really. I think I will be judged on the qualifying games, I knew that going into the job.

"Getting Wales to a major championships, that's how I will be judged."

Coleman guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, the country's first appearance at a major tournament for 58 years.

But Coleman's six-year stay came to an end after Wales failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, resigning in November 2017 to become Sunderland manager.

Giggs has managed four competitive matches since being appointed last January

Giggs added: "People do expect (qualification), understandably because of what we achieved at Euro 2016. But it's been once in 60 years, so we don't qualify on a regular basis.

"That's what my job is now to qualify or at least compete. We didn't qualify for the World Cup, but we competed. In the past we nearly got somewhere and in the next campaign we were nowhere near.

"We want to be competing or getting close on a consistent basis. If we do that then we will get to more championships than not."

Giggs believes Wales' Euro 2016 performance has raised expectations

Giggs' commitment - or the perceived lack of it - has attracted criticism from some quarters in Wales given his ambassadorial, business and consultancy interests around the world.

The 45-year-old is involved with a football academy in Vietnam and is also an ambassador for the Champions League, as well as holding various commercial interests.

"My primary job is to get Wales to a European Championship," Giggs said ahead of Wednesday's pre-Slovakia friendly with Trinidad and Tobago in Wrexham.

Wales vs Slovakia Live on

"Yes, I've got other commitments that the FAW (Football Association of Wales) knew before I took over.

"I've been to Vietnam, which gives me five days on the grass coaching, and I was in South Africa for three days as an ambassador for the Champions League.

"But I'm being introduced as the Welsh manager and that can only be good in my eyes.

"I have other commitments, but I take the job of managing Wales very seriously and I'm 100 per cent committed."