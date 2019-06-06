Croatia's choice of far-flung venue for Wales Euro 2020 qualifier a ploy, says Neil Taylor

Neil Taylor says the trip to Osijek is 'a proper European away game'

Neil Taylor has revealed how Aston Villa team-mate Lovre Kalinic told him that Wales' nightmare trip to Osijek is a deliberate Croatia ploy to strike a Euro 2020 advantage.

Wales play World Cup finalists Croatia on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football, at the Stadion Gradski Vrt - an inhospitable 18,500-capacity venue which in March had to pass a UEFA inspection to stage the European qualifier.

"I was speaking to Kalinic and he said they almost do it deliberately," Taylor said of a venue that the Football Association of Wales had clear misgivings over following previous visits to Osijek in 2010 and 2013.

"It's difficult to travel to and get there. But these are the real proper European games away in these countries, and a lot of our young lads will learn what it's all about."

Croatia have never lost a home European qualifier since their first one in 1994, and are unbeaten in 23 games at home, a record which stretches back to 2013.

Neil Taylor made his Wales debut in Osijek nine years ago

Taylor made his Wales debut in a 2-0 friendly defeat in Osijek in May 2010 when he was about to complete his move from non-league Wrexham to Swansea.

The left-back was called up from the U21s after John Toshack's senior squad lost over 20 players for the end-of-season friendly.

"I got 10 minutes and ended up with a swollen ankle the next day after trying to smash (Luka) Modric," Taylor said.

"I tried to make an impact and did myself!

"But I've got fond memories of the place. It's where I made my Wales debut and it was a great experience."