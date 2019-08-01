Osian Roberts leaves role as Wales assistant for Morocco

Osian Roberts had been on the Wales coaching staff for nine years

Osian Roberts has stepped down as assistant coach of Wales to become technical director at the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Roberts, who also leaves his position as technical director of the Football Association of Wales Trust, worked as assistant to Gary Speed, Chris Coleman and current national team boss Ryan Giggs.

The 54-year-old was part of the backroom team which guided the Dragons to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and was interviewed for the manager's job prior to the appointment of Giggs in January 2018.

He was initially appointed technical director of the FAW Trust in 2007 before joining Speed's coaching staff in 2010.

"The FAW would like to thank Osian for his commitment to Welsh football over the past 12 years and wish him well in his future endeavours," read a statement from the Welsh FA.