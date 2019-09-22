Wales' European Qualifier vs Slovakia could be played behind closed doors

Slovakia's FA have been punished by UEFA for supporters' behaviour in a previous European Qualifier

Wales' European qualifier in Trnava next month could be played behind closed doors, according to the Slovak Football Association.

The Slovak FA released a statement on Sunday saying that UEFA had punished them for their supporters' misconduct during the 2-1 win in Hungary on September 9.

The statement said UEFA had ordered the October 10 qualifier to be played "without spectators" and fined the Slovak FA 20k euros (£17,650).

But it added: "This is a decision that the SFZ (Slovak FA) can appeal against and therefore it will use all available legal means to allow the Slovak national football team to play an important match with Wales in front of the spectators."

More than 2,000 Wales fans are due to travel to Slovakia for what is a pivotal game in Group E.

Daniel James was on target for Wales in their 1-0 win over Belarus in September

Slovakia are currently second in the group, one point behind leaders Croatia and three ahead of Wales, who have a game in hand on the top two.

The Football Association of Wales has yet to receive any information from UEFA that the qualifier could be played behind closed doors.

An FA Wales spokesman told PA: "We are looking to clarify the situation once our offices are open on Monday.

"Our international department will contact the relative department at UEFA to determine what the situation is."

The Hungary away game was the second time in Euro 2020 qualification that Slovakia's supporters have fallen foul of UEFA.

The Slovak FA was fined 43k euros (£37,975) in April after being found guilty of various charges, including crowd disturbances and illicit chants, at the home match with Hungary the previous month.

The Hungarian FA has also confirmed their home qualifier against Azerbaijan next month will be played behind closed doors due to the fall-out of the Slovakia game in Budapest.