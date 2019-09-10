Ryan Giggs says Daniel James is unstoppable after winner for Wales against Belarus

0:49 Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been impressed with Daniel James' start to the season Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been impressed with Daniel James' start to the season

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says Daniel James is unstoppable at times after the winger secured victory over Belarus with another impressive goal.

James curled home a superb 17th-minute winner to hand Wales a 1-0 victory in their friendly in Cardiff on Monday night.

The Manchester United winger has now scored four goals in his last six games for club and country, and Giggs has backed the 21-year-old to continue his fine form as the season progresses.

"He's one of those players you know what he's going to do but you can't stop it," Giggs said.

"There are so many goals [he's scored] like that. He can go either way.

2:22 Highlights of Wales’ international friendly match against Belarus Highlights of Wales’ international friendly match against Belarus

"Early on when I saw DJ, just like any young winger, there can be that improvement in the final ball and scoring more goals. But he's doing that.

"To do what he's done at the start of the season is amazing. The next step obviously is that consistency, which he's shown so far and he needs to carry on.

"But I've got no doubts that will happen because he wants to be the best."

Wales were handed a boost in their bid to qualify for Euro 2020 after Croatia and Hungary both dropped points on Monday.

0:29 James says working with Ryan Giggs and club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is great for his development James says working with Ryan Giggs and club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is great for his development

World Cup semi-finalists Croatia were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-placed Azerbaijan, while Hungary lost 2-1 at home to Slovakia.

Wales are now four points behind Croatia and three adrift of Hungary and Slovakia, with a game in hand on all their rivals in Group E.

"I don't think they're the worst results in the world," said Giggs.

"It was a difficult one with Hungary and Slovakia. We definitely didn't want a Hungary win.

"But we've got to focus on ourselves. It's still in our hands."