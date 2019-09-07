Jesse Lingard withdraws from England squad with illness

Jesse Lingard is returning to Manchester United after suffering with illness

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has withdrawn from the England squad and returned to his club due to illness.

The 26-year-old sat out training on Friday ahead of England's Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday and Kosovo at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

Lingard has featured in all four of United's opening Premier League games at the start of the season and last played for England in their Nations League third-place play-off victory over Switzerland in June.

Southgate's side face Bulgaria on Saturday having so far taken six points from their opening two Group A fixtures, scoring ten goals and conceding just one in the process.

Fellow United team mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka also withdrew from the squad with a back injury on Tuesday.