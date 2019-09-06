European Qualifiers on Sky: France vs Albania, Serbia vs Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann will be in action for Portugal and France on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Team news and previews ahead of Saturday's European Qualifiers, featuring France, Portugal and more.

France vs Albania - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

France team news: France will be without a number of key players at the Stade de France. Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Tanguy Ndombele, Aymeric Laporte, Anthony Martial, Ousmane Dembele and Alexandre Lacazette are just a few of the high-profile absentees, leaving Didier Deschamps with a makeshift squad to choose from.

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi replaced Paul Pogba in France's squad to face Albania

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud looks set to win his 92nd cap, leading France's attack with Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann set to start behind him. Lille forward Jonathan Ikone could be handed a debut, while Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could feature after being handed his first call-up.

Albania team news: Elseid Hysaj will win his 49th cap for Albania, while captain Mergim Mavraj will bring up a half century of appearances against France.

2:25 Highlights from Group H of the UEFA European Qualifying match between Andorra and France. Highlights from Group H of the UEFA European Qualifying match between Andorra and France.

What's the state of play? France host Albania knowing that anything other than a win could prove costly in their bid to qualify for Euro 2020. Deschamps' side top Group H on goal difference but with three teams level on nine points after four games it's still all to play for.

Saturday sees the top three in the group take on the bottom three, and France have the toughest test on paper against Albania, who have won twice in the qualifying already. Albania sit just three points behind France, Iceland and Turkey, and with the latter two nations facing Moldova and Andorra respectively, there's no margin for error for the France.

Serbia vs Portugal - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Serbia team news: Nemanja Matic is yet to start a game for Manchester United this season and with the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luka Milivojevic and Sasa Lukic also pushing for a starting place, Ljubisa Tumbakovic has a difficult decision to make. Elsewhere, new Real Madrid signing Luka Jovic is expected to start in attack alongside Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic, who will win his 50th cap, should he start.

Joao Felix is set to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo against portugal

Portugal team news: Joao Felix could start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Atletico Madrid last summer. Meanwhile, Wolves forward Diogo Jota, Ferro and Daniel Podence could all earn their international debuts against Serbia. Ferro has produced several impressive displays for Benfica and could replace Pepe, who is absent through injury.

3:32 Highlights of the Nations League final between Portugal and Netherlands. Highlights of the Nations League final between Portugal and Netherlands.

What's the state of play? Nations League champions Portugal will be hoping to get their Euro 2020 qualification back on tract in Serbia. Fernando Santos' side are winless in Group B after being held to home draws by Ukraine and Serbia.

Portugal find themselves fourth of five teams - behind Ukraine, Luxembourg and Serbia - but they do have two games as they prepare for a big test against Serbia.

Tumbakovic's side have four points from their opening three games and victory over Portugal on Saturday, and then again against Lithuania on Tuesday, would significantly improve their chances of qualification.

Other matches on Sky

Here's the full list:

Kosovo vs Czech Republic (2pm)

Iceland vs Moldova

Lithuania vs Ukraine

Turkey vs Andorra (7.45pm)

England vs Bulgaria - 5pm

Gareth Southgate's England face Bulgaria on Saturday

Southgate's midfield conundrum

England resume their European Qualifiers campaign against Bulgaria on Saturday, but what will Gareth Southgate's starting line-up look like at Wembley? Could youth provide a solution to his midfield conundrum?

England are aiming to maintain their perfect start to qualifying having thrashed the Czech Republic and Montenegro back in March, and with the tournament itself under a year away, Southgate knows he needs to use every opportunity he can get to shape a side capable of winning silverware.

Jadon Sancho is in England's squad to face Bulgaria

