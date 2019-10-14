Joe Allen expects Wales to boost Euro 2020 hopes in Azerbaijan without him

Joe Allen will miss Wales' next qualifier through suspension

Joe Allen is backing his Wales team-mates to take a big step towards Euro 2020 qualification without him next month.

The midfielder will miss next month's crucial Group E match against Azerbaijan after being booked in Sunday's 1-1 home draw against Croatia.

He cautioned four minutes from time, and his third yellow card of the competition means he must sit out the penultimate qualifier in Baku.

"In hindsight, Ben [Davies] was around on my cover and it was a tackle I probably didn't need to make," said Allen, after Gareth Bale's 33rd Wales goal earned his side a point against the World Cup finalists.

"It was an instinctive thing and unfortunately when you're on a tightrope of two yellows, there's always that risk.

Wales travel to face Azerbaijan on November 16 before taking on Hungary in Cardiff three days later in what looks likely to be a winner-takes-all fixture

"Obviously I can't play a part in Azerbaijan, which is hugely disappointing.

"But I'm confident that the lads can take care of business, and hopefully I will be back in the fold for the last one with everything to play for."

Wales' final group game is at home to Hungary, three days after their 6,000-mile round trip to Baku.

Ryan Giggs' side would leapfrog Hungary, whose victory over Azerbaijan moved them into second place, by winning their last two games.

If they were to do that, Slovakia would have to win their final two games - away in Croatia and at home to Azerbaijan - to deny Wales a place at next summer's European Championship.

3:09 Highlights of the European Qualifying Group E match between Wales and Croatia Highlights of the European Qualifying Group E match between Wales and Croatia

Wales' cause is helped by the fact that leaders Croatia need a point to secure their qualification when Slovakia visit Rijeka on November 16.

"We're still well in this race," Allen said.

"We'd have loved to have come away from this camp with the two wins, but away to Slovakia and home to Croatia are not easy games.

"To come away from them unbeaten, we've given ourselves a chance by winning the last two games.

"It's no easy feat but we've got the confidence and belief to do it. We've got every chance now."