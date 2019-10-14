Ryan Giggs: Man Utd's Daniel James 'streetwise' over head injury after passing concussion tests

0:34 Ryan Giggs admits Daniel James 'was just using his nous' when receiving lengthy treatment from medics on the pitch Ryan Giggs admits Daniel James 'was just using his nous' when receiving lengthy treatment from medics on the pitch

Ryan Giggs described Daniel James as "streetwise" after the Manchester United winger was clattered by Domagoj Vida in Wales' draw with Croatia.

James received lengthy treatment from medics on the pitch after the first-half incident, but he was able to continue and Wales boss Giggs said the 21-year-old had passed the concussion protocols.

Former Tottenham defender Ryan Mason, who retired early in his career with a head injury, appeared to be critical of how the situation was handled on social media, but Giggs insisted James "was just using his nous".

Giggs said: "The physio came over but there was no problem. We did all the (concussion) tests at half-time and he was fine.

"He stayed down and was a bit streetwise. He told the doctors 'I'm not moving, I'm just sitting still'. Not to get anyone sent off, he was just using his nous."

Wales kept alive their Euro 2020 qualifying chances with the 1-1 draw against Croatia in Cardiff.

Gareth Bale's 33rd goal for his country cancelled out Nikola Vlasic's ninth-minute strike to keep Wales within touching distance of a top-two spot.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic was unhappy with Bale's equaliser after Mateo Kovacic had been left on the turf by Ben Davies' challenge in first-half stoppage time.

The Chelsea midfielder did not return for the second half but Dalic said: "He seems to be fine.

"But he felt his knee in that challenge so we'll see in the next few days what the diganosis is.

"Mateo was injured and had to leave the game, but we can't allow ourselves to concede a goal in this way.

"We are not very happy. It was similar to the games against Hungary. We started well and scored, but we didn't continue in same aggressive way."

Wins away to Azerbaijan and at home to Hungary next month would secure qualification for Wales, as long as Slovakia do not collect more than four points from their last two games.