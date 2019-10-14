IFAB to review laws over assessment on concussion in football matches

Jan Vertonghen suffered concussion during Spurs' Champions League tie against Ajax last season

Football lawmakers will review whether to increase the length of time a player is assessed for concussion in high-level talks next week.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will hold an advisory meeting next Wednesday, October 23, in Zurich with members including the four British associations and FIFA.

One proposal involves a mandatory 10-minute test, rather than the current three-minute assessment, and a taskforce is likely to be created to assess its suitability.

No decision has been made and IFAB officials have told Sky Sports News that it may take "some time until visible progress is made" due to the complexity of the issue.

Liverpool's James Milner suffered a head injury against Southampton earlier in the season but avoided concussion

It is understood lawmakers want to ensure that enough time and expertise is dedicated to finding the best solution for the game.

Manchester United winger Daniel James received lengthy treatment from medics for a head injury on the pitch during Wales' 1-1 draw with Croatia on Sunday night.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs stressed the 21-year-old had passed concussion protocols.

Giggs said: "The physio came over but there was no problem. We did all the (concussion) tests at half-time and he was fine.

"He stayed down and was a bit streetwise. He told the doctors 'I'm not moving, I'm just sitting still'. Not to get anyone sent off, he was just using his nous."

James added: "I think he just caught me in the head. I didn't get knocked out, fortunately."

UEFA is calling on IFAB to introduce temporary head injury substitutes - similar to those used in rugby union - to avoid complications associated with concussion.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin stated in June that a rule permitting additional substitutions for players who have suffered concussion could be introduced by 2021.

Football's top administrators are scheduled to meet in Belfast in December but any law changes will only take place following IFAB's annual general meeting in early March.