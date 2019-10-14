Andrea Radrizzani says Qatari investor could help Leeds United rival Manchester City

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani says he is considering three offers of outside investment for the Championship club

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is considering three investment proposals, one of which he claims could help the club compete financially with Manchester City.

Radrizzani has confirmed Qatari Sports Investment (QSI) is interested in acquiring a stake in the Championship club, after being linked with a potential takeover at Elland Road earlier this summer.

QSI is led by Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and currently own French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Radrizzani says two separate offers of outside investment are also under consideration; one from a Leeds fan based in the United States and the other from an owner of an unidentified Italian club.

"I have been approached by more than 20 parties and I have selected these three," Radrizzani told The Times.

"The option of Qatar Sports Investment and Nasser - first of all they are friends, we have had a good relationship for a long time.

"Secondly, they have the possibility to bring this club to compete with Manchester City, so for the fans that could be a fantastic opportunity.

"The second is based in America, he's a big fan of Leeds United since he was a child, and I like that.

"Another one is the owner of an Italian club. With another club you can create synergy to be more competitive and to target the Premier League - we could maybe get a loan to increase the quality of the team."

Radrizzani bought into Leeds in January 2017 before becoming the club's majority owner five months later after buying out Massimo Cellino.

Leeds are currently fifth in the Sky Bet Championship

The Italian businessman has not ruled out selling a majority stake in Leeds and believes outside investment is vital if the club is to reestablish itself in the Premier League.

"The most important thing for me is to make this club big again," he said. "When I will open the door to others I don't know, hopefully when we are in the Premier League.

"The financial support would be more important in the Premier League.

"When it will be done, it doesn't matter which share [I have], it matters that I can continue my project and also have the support to build this club back again."