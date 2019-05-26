Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani planning for next season amid reports of Qatari investment

3:56 Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton responds to reports that Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is considering selling a stake in the club to Qatar Sports Investment Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton responds to reports that Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is considering selling a stake in the club to Qatar Sports Investment

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is planning for next season amid reports he may sell a stake to Qatar Sports Investments, Sky Sports News understands.

The Financial Times claimed on Saturday that QSI had entered talks to purchase a stake in the Sky Bet Championship club, in what would be their first venture into English football.

QSI are a state-based group led by Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and currently own French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is the president of French champions Paris Saint-Germain

Italian businessman Radrizzani bought into Leeds in January 2017 before becoming the club's majority owner five months later after buying out compatriot Massimo Cellino.

Leeds missed out on promotion to the Premier League this season, despite registering their highest Championship points total since dropping out of the top-flight in 2004, after suffering defeat in their play-off semi-final tie against Derby.

5:33 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Leeds and Derby Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Leeds and Derby

But Radrizzani's plans for next season are well underway and he revealed earlier this week that Leeds were preparing to make a decision on Marcelo Bielsa's future with their option to extend his contract expiring in the next week.

"I can say we have a chance to keep him," Radrizzani told talkSPORT.

"We'll see. The next few days will be decisive and we will make an announcement.

"We'll see in the next few days. We have an option until the end of the month.

"We are talking to him and we have few things to clarify but after that we will make our decision public soon."