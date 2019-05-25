Leeds to make decision on Marcelo Bielsa's Elland Road future

Leeds have an option to extend Marcelo Bielsa's contract by a further year

Leeds will make a decision on Marcelo Bielsa's future "in the next few days" with their option to extend his contract expiring next week, says owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Despite registering their highest Championship points total since dropping out of the Premier League, Leeds missed out on promotion after last week's play-off semi-final defeat to Derby.

Bielsa would not be drawn on his plans for next season after the second-leg defeat, but former Leeds striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told Sky Sports News he expected the former Chile boss to leave Elland Road this summer.

Leeds fans are desperate for the Argentine to stay on and spearhead their efforts to return to the Premier League and Radrizzani says Bielsa's future will be clarified imminently.

"I can say we have a chance to keep him," Radrizzani told talkSPORT.

"We'll see. The next few days will be decisive and we will make an announcement.

"We'll see in the next few days. We have an option until the end of the month.

"We are talking to him and we have few things to clarify but after that we will make our decision public soon."