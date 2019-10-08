Leeds' Gaetano Berardi wins appeal against red card

Gaetano Berardi was sent off against Millwall

Gaetano Berardi has won his appeal against the red card shown to him during Leeds' 2-1 Championship defeat at Millwall on Saturday.

The Swiss defender was sent off for the eighth time in his Leeds career by referee James Linington after being adjudged to have brought down Tom Bradshaw in the penalty area. Jed Wallace converted the spot-kick.

Leeds lodged an appeal against the 31-year-old's dismissal and an FA independent commission has confirmed it has been successful.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Gaetano Berardi's one-match suspension with immediate effect following a claim of wrongful dismissal," a statement read.

"The Leeds United defender was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity against Millwall in the EFL Championship on October 5, 2019."

Leeds' next Championship match is a home match against Birmingham on October 19.