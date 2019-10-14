Steven Gerrard would have 'loved' to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

0:37 Steven Gerrard says he would have Steven Gerrard says he would have

Steven Gerrard says he would have "loved" the opportunity to play under Jurgen Klopp and admits to wondering whether he left Liverpool a year too early.

The Rangers boss left Anfield in the summer of 2015 after making 710 appearances for his boyhood club which saw him win the Champions League, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Cup before he departed for LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Live on

Gerrard came close to winning the Premier League title under Brendan Rodgers but his final season at the club ended with a sixth-place finish, with Klopp then replacing Rodgers in October 2015.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side are top of the league

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after a perfect start to the campaign and won the Champions League under Klopp last season, and Gerrard admits to wondering what may have been had he stayed for another year to play under the German.

"I always had little thoughts as I've gone along," he said. "Should I have stayed at Liverpool? Should I have signed a year extension? Maybe I might have been able to have that cameo under Jurgen Klopp as maybe a squad player.

Steven Gerrard during the Legends Match between Rangers and Liverpool at Ibrox

"These things always cross my mind but, look, I made decisions. I am very proud of my Liverpool career, I am very proud of where I am up to now in my management. I want to give that my full focus and keep trying to learn and grow and improve and see where that journey takes me now.

"But, of course, you always have little moments - imagine if I'd stayed at Liverpool a bit longer and maybe I'd bumped into Jurgen Klopp, as someone who could maybe have given him 10-15 minutes off the bench.

Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson emerge from the plane with the Champions League trophy

"Of course it has crossed my mind - I would have loved that."