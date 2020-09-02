Being in squad with Gareth Bale surreal, says Wales defender Ben Cabango

0:54 Swansea City defender Ben Cabango admits it is a dream come true to receive his first call up to the Wales squad and to train with Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. Swansea City defender Ben Cabango admits it is a dream come true to receive his first call up to the Wales squad and to train with Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

Being in the same squad as Gareth Bale has been surreal, says Swansea defender Ben Cabango after he was called up by Wales for the first time.

The 20-year-old central defender has had a rapid rise over the last 12 months, establishing himself as a Swansea regular since making his league debut last November and producing form to earn a first call-up for Ryan Giggs' squad.

But that was not enough to prepare Cabango for the sight that greeted him at the team hotel when he arrived for this week's Nations League double-header against Finland and Bulgaria.

"Straight away I walked in and Gareth is sat there on the sofa," Cabango said of the Real Madrid forward.

"It was surreal to get to know him straight away. But he's a down-to-earth guy and all the team have welcomed me very well.

"It's been weird with all the Covid restrictions as we've all had to isolate in our rooms. It's been difficult circumstances but I've tried my best to get to know the boys. It's been surreal to be among these players, but it's a dream come true to get called up for Wales."

Cabango's passage to the Wales squad has not followed familiar lines. He started out in local football in his home city Cardiff before joining the youth academy at Newport and moving on to Swansea.

Having just turned 18, he then decided to join Welsh Premier champions The New Saints on loan and played - and scored - for the Oswestry-based side in the Champions League.

"The TNS loan move really helped me mature as a person and as a player on the pitch," Cabango said.

"I didn't really know about the club but there was pressure there to win the league, and I thought playing against men would be the best way to evolve my game.

"As soon as that six-month loan ended I came to back to Swansea and I was a better player. The gaffer (Steve Cooper) saw that in me straight away and gave me that opportunity. I took it and I've been working hard since then."