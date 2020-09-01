Hal Robson-Kanu determined to make impact on Wales return

Hal Robson-Kanu has been called up by Wales for the first time since 2017 after previously announcing his retirement from international football

Hal Robson-Kanu is determined to be a Euros star for Wales again after thanking "phenomenal" Ryan Giggs over the way he handled his international retirement.

Robson-Kanu scored arguably the greatest goal in Welsh football history with his 'Cruyff turn' wonder strike during the Euro 2016 quarter-final victory over Belgium in Lille.

But the West Brom forward called time on his 44-cap career in August 2018 without playing a game for Giggs after the Manchester United great had succeeded Chris Coleman the previous January.

Robson-Kanu reversed that decision late last year and, with the delayed 2020 European Championships on the horizon next summer, Giggs has brought him back into the fold for this week's Nations League double-header against Finland and Bulgaria.

"From my perspective, I'm just looking forward to being in the mix and showing what I'm capable of at international level," Robson-Kanu said.

"I'm feeling good, I had a successful campaign last year. I'll be looking forward to building on that and taking it further. There have certainly been (Wales) games where I've been itching to get back onto the pitch.

"I only ever played previously because I gave my best. I was effective and contributed to the success of the group and that's what I'll be looking to do again."

Robson-Kanu's last cap came against the Republic of Ireland in October 2017 and the 31-year-old did not figure for the next 10 months before deciding to put his club career and family first.

"It was an important decision for me," Robson-Kanu said. "We'd just been relegated with West Bromwich Albion from the Premier League, so I was going into a 46-game season and I had three children.

"When I made the decision initially, he (Giggs) was phenomenal.

"I spoke to him quite a few times before making the decision and he was really great about it. He said the door was never going to be closed and that he would consider me if the opportunity did arise.

"The demands and pressures outside football, sometimes you need to take a breath and put yourself into a good position."

Robson-Kanu has praised the way Wales manager Ryan Giggs has handled his situation

