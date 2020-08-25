Liverpool's Neco Williams and Swansea's Ben Cabango called into Wales squad

Neco Williams is developing under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Liverpool right-back Neco Williams and Swansea centre-half Ben Cabango have been called into the Wales senior squad for the first time.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has named a 26-man squad for the UEFA Nations League games next month, when his side face Finland away on September 3 before returning to Cardiff to play Bulgaria three days later.

Ben Cabango has caught the attention of Wales boss Ryan Giggs

Explaining his decision to call up Williams, Giggs joked: "Every time he has played for Liverpool, through gritted teeth, I have said 'well done'.

"But no, he is at a big club under one of the best managers about so I am excited to see him both train and eventually play for his country."

Hal Robson-Kanu has been called up for the first time since 2017 after previously announcing his retirement from international football.

The West Brom forward made himself available for international selection earlier this year.

"When I first took over, I had a conversation with Hal and he was not in the right frame of mind to come away with Wales," Giggs said.

"He said 'listen, things might change' and I said the same. So we never closed the door. We said we'd keep in contact which we have. He had a good season obviously with West Brom."

There is also a place in the squad for Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt, 19, who is yet to make his debut for his country, despite twice being called into squads last year.

Dylan Levitt will be hoping to make his senior Wales debut

Veteran defenders Chris Gunter, Wales' most capped player with 96 appearances, and Ashley Williams are both retained despite both being without a club at present.

Chris Mepham, Joe Allen and Joe Rodon miss out through injury.

UEFA has confirmed these matches will be played behind closed doors due to the current pandemic.

Full Wales squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessy (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)

Defenders: Chris Gunter, Ashley Williams, Ben Davies (Tottenham), Conner Roberts (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Charlton Athletic), Ethan Ampadu (Charlton Athletic), James Lawrence (Anderlecht), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Neco Williams (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Jonathan Williams (Charlton Athletic), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Daniel James (Manchester United), Will Vaulks (Cardiff City), Joe Morrell (Bristol City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Rabbi Matondo (Schalke), Kiefer Moore (Cardiff City)