Ryan Giggs lauds 'quality' David Brooks before Wales vs Bulgaria

David Brooks could be set to feature for Wales for the first time in 15 months

Ryan Giggs believes Bournemouth winger David Brooks will bring a "freshness" to Wales for their Nations League clash with Bulgaria and confirmed that he will make a late call on Gareth Bale's involvement.

Brooks, who missed most of last season through surgery, has linked back up with Wales for the first time in 15 months after recovering from an ankle injury, which ruled him out of Thursday's opening 1-0 win over Finland.

The 23-year-old returned when the Premier League restarted in June, and although he was unable to help Bournemouth survive relegation, he has impressed during two years on the south coast and has been linked with a summer move to Giggs' former side Manchester United among other clubs.

Brooks has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United

Speaking to Sky Sports, Giggs heaped praise on Brooks and hopes to see him "gliding past players" when Wales take on Bulgaria at 2pm on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Premier League.

"I'm pleased to see him because he's a quality player and brings some freshness to the squad," Giggs said of Brooks. "He's trained a lot and played a lot toward the end of last season. He's fit. He's played some pre-season games for Bournemouth.

"We'll make a decision how will start in the next few hours, and who can make an impact off the bench. Brooks finished the season playing every game for Bournemouth. He's had a decent enough pre-season.

"He looks sharp, really good and back to where he was 15 months ago. A fit David Brooks is a quality player. We want to see him taking players on and gliding past players."

Brooks enjoyed a breakout season at Bournemouth in 2018/19 - making 30 Premier League appearances and scoring seven goals - earning himself a nomination for PFA Young Player of the Year alongside Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Marcus Rashford.

He arrived at the Vitality Stadium from Sheffield United in July 2018 for a fee believed to be £11.5m.

Bournemouth's board have made it clear they want to keep him at the Vitality Stadium this summer, but appreciate they may receive an offer they find difficult to turn down.

Wales to make late call on Bale involvement

Giggs also confirmed that he will make a late call on Bale's involvement after the Real Madrid man, who has been lacking in professional playing time, featured for just 45 minutes in Wales' win over Finland.

"We'll have a look today," Giggs added. "We only have three substitutions and you're asking players to go again, who haven't played many minutes, it's a short turnaround.

"Gareth could start the game, or he could come on and make an impact. We'll make a decision in the next few hours.

"He took a knock [against Finland] but it wasn't too bad. Everyone trained today."

