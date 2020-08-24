David Brooks: Premier League clubs wait on Bournemouth midfielder

Bournemouth are open to selling David Brooks following their relegation to the Championship

Bournemouth are yet to receive an official bid for winger David Brooks, despite continued interest from a host of top Premier League clubs.

Brooks is expected to leave the Vitality Stadium this summer, with the Bournemouth board making it clear the 23-year old can leave if their valuation of around £35m is met.

Up to five clubs have made it clear they want the Wales midfielder - with reports suggesting Manchester United, Liverpool, Leicester, Tottenham and Everton are all keen.

However, for now, none have placed an official offer and it is understood no detailed contract offers have been made to the player either.

Brooks played in nine of Bournemouth's Premier League games following the restart in June

Following their relegation to the Championship, Bournemouth have already sold defender Nathan Ake to Manchester City and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United in significant deals.

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, who replaced long-time boss Eddie Howe following their relegation, previously insisted there would be no "fire-sale" at the club.

However, Brooks possible departure along with striker Callum Wilson, who is also attracting Premier League interest, could see Tindall's squad further depleted.

Following a breakthrough 2018/19 campaign in which he scored seven Premier League goals, Brooks missed much of last season following ankle surgery, only returning for Project Restart in June.

Brooks featured in all nine of Bournemouth's games after the restart, scoring once, but was unable to help lift them higher than an 18th-placed finish.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.