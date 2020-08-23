Paul Pogba staying at Man Utd this summer, says agent Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says the Manchester United midfielder will be staying at Old Trafford this summer.

In an interview with Sky in Italy, Raiola says Pogba is a key player for United and is "100 per cent included".

Pogba has less than a year left on his United contract and - prior to the coronavirus lockdown - had been linked with European heavyweights Real Madrid and his former club Juventus.

But Raiola says discussions about a new deal for Pogba at United will soon commence.

"Pogba is staying at Manchester United and I think they want to extend his contract," he said.

"He is at the centre of an important project, they will not accept any bid for him this summer.

"Even in the past years Manchester United were never willing to open talks [regarding a move away for Pogba].

"He's not the kind of guy to create controversy. We need to be calm, especially in such a moment, and we'll see how it goes.

"We will negotiate for an extension very calmly, without stress. We will continue our talks."

