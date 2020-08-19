Dean Henderson: Manchester United goalkeeper close to signing new contract

Dean Henderson has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United and has bid farewell to the Blades

Dean Henderson and Manchester United's negotiations over a new long-term deal for the goalkeeper are now at an advanced stage.

Four months of talks are now closing in on a long-term deal which will be worth in excess of £100,000-a-week for the 23-year old - making him one of the best paid goalkeepers in world football.

It also brings closer the prospect of Henderson and David de Gea going toe to toe for the coveted No 1 jersey at Old Trafford next season.

On Wednesday afternoon Henderson posted a goodbye message to Sheffield United fans on Instagram, bringing to an end any slim chance of a third season at Bramall Lane.

He wrote: "I would like to thank the manager, my teammates, the backroom staff and of course, the fans, who have been unbelievable towards to me.

"I will look back at the last two years as an important chapter in my career and more than anything, I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to learn and develop with such a class group of lads.

Aaron Ramsdale (Left) is on the verge of signing for Sheffield United, with Dean Henderson (Right) having announced his departure from the Blades

"I can't wait for the next chapter! Once again, thank you for everything! Once a Blade, always a Blade!"

For now, it has not been decided if the England 'keeper will go back out on loan next season - or whether he will get his wish to battle it out with De Gea.

Up to seven Premier League teams have made it known they are keen to take Henderson on a season-long loan if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chooses to stick with De Gea.

Henderson's new bumper contract will likely keep him at Old Trafford well beyond De Gea's present deal to June 2023, with an option of a further year.

De Gea has endured a comparatively poor last 18 months at Old Trafford and news of progress on Henderson's deal is likely to raise questions over the Spaniard's long-term future at United.

De Gea earns around £375,000 a week, making it unlikely that he will leave Old Trafford this summer.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will confirm the arrival of Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale back to Bramall Lane in a deal worth around £18.5m, following the England U21 international's medical on Wednesday.

