Douglas Costa: Manchester United consider Jadon Sancho alternatives

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Juventus winger Douglas Costa as they embark on their summer transfer business.

The 29-year-old Brazilian, who had previous spells at Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern Munich, has been at Juventus for three years.

It is understood Manchester United's recruitment team have been closely following Costa's progress this season as they seek to sign a wide player in the coming weeks.

While Jadon Sancho remains their No 1 target for that position, should that deal not come off, Costa is among the alternatives being considered by the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting better squad depth to deal with another long season after Manchester United's Europa League exit to Sevilla, which he called "disappointing".

Manchester United were knocked out of the Europa League on Sunday

"They [the players] need to keep improving, keep doing what they've done every single day and they've worked so hard, with the right attitude and mentality," he said.

"We need to strengthen the squad depth because it's going to be a long season. We're going to keep pushing and keep demanding more of the players that we have, but still, we're looking to improve and it's a strange one. The league starts very quickly, but then the [transfer] market is open for so long. So we've got to be both good, smart and clever.

"It's only going to be a couple of weeks rest until we get going again. We have to dust ourselves down, make sure that we are ready and fresh to go."

In his latest column, here's what Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol had to say about the state of play with Sancho...

"Jadon Sancho came on as a second-half substitute on Sunday, scoring and setting up three goals in Borussia Dortmund's 11-2 win against Austria Vienna.

"As far as Dortmund are concerned he is staying for at least one more season, but Manchester United remain in talks with the player's representatives with the blessing of Dortmund.

"United have still not made an official offer for Sancho.

"If they make a realistic offer - close to Dortmund's €120m (£108m) asking price - it is thought that Sancho would be willing to tell Dortmund that he wants to leave."

Transfer Centre LIVE!

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer widow will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.