Salford City, Manchester United drawn in same EFL Trophy group

Salford and Manchester United have been drawn in the same group for this season's EFL Trophy.

Salford, finalists in 2019/20 before the coronavirus pandemic saw the Wembley showpiece postponed, are owned by former United stars Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, David Beckham and Nicky Butt.

They will come up against their illustrious neighbours for the first time since being taken over by the Class of '92 - and joining those two teams in Group B of the Northern Section are Morecambe and Rochdale.

Manchester City are in Group E along with Lincoln, Mansfield and Scunthorpe, while Liverpool will play Port Vale, Tranmere and Wigan in Group D.

Football League newcomers Barrow and Harrogate join the competition for the first time. National League champions Barrow will face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds youngsters, Accrington and Blackpool, while Harrogate, promoted via the play-offs, were drawn against Leicester, Grimsby and Hull.

Salford City manager Graham Alexander

Holders Portsmouth, who along with Salford are awaiting a rescheduled date to contest the 2019/20 final, will face West Ham, Colchester and Southend in Group A of the Southern Section.

Arsenal are in Group B along with Crawley, Gillingham and Ipswich, while Chelsea will face Bristol Rovers, Oxford and Walsall in Group D.

Northern Group Stage

Group A

Carlisle United

Fleetwood Town

Sunderland

Aston Villa U21

Group B

Morecambe

Rochdale

Salford City

Manchester United U21

Group C

Bolton Wanderers

Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town

Newcastle United U21

Group D

Port Vale

Tranmere Rovers

Wigan Athletic

Liverpool U21

Group E

Mansfield Town

Lincoln City

Scunthorpe United

Manchester City U21

Group F

Bradford City

Doncaster Rovers

Oldham Athletic

Wolverhampton Wanderers U21

Group G

Accrington Stanley

Barrow

Blackpool

Leeds United U21

Group H

Grimsby Town

Harrogate Town

Hull City

Leicester City U21

Southern Group Stage

Group A

Colchester United

Portsmouth

Southend United

West Ham United U21

Group B

Crawley Town

Gillingham

Ipswich Town

Arsenal U21

Group C

Milton Keynes Dons

Northampton Town

Stevenage

Southampton U21

Group D

Bristol Rovers

Oxford United

Walsall

Chelsea U21

Group E

Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers

Swindon Town

West Bromwich Albion U21

Group F

Cheltenham Town

Newport County

Plymouth Argyle

Norwich City U21

Group G

AFC Wimbledon

Charlton Athletic

Leyton Orient

Brighton & Hove Albion U21

Group H

Burton Albion

Cambridge United

Peterborough United

Fulham U21