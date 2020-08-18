Football News

Salford City, Manchester United drawn in same EFL Trophy group

National League champions Barrow will face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds youngsters, Accrington Stanley and Blackpool

Last Updated: 18/08/20 3:39pm

Salford and Manchester United have been drawn in the same group for this season's EFL Trophy.

Salford, finalists in 2019/20 before the coronavirus pandemic saw the Wembley showpiece postponed, are owned by former United stars Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, David Beckham and Nicky Butt.

They will come up against their illustrious neighbours for the first time since being taken over by the Class of '92 - and joining those two teams in Group B of the Northern Section are Morecambe and Rochdale.

Manchester City are in Group E along with Lincoln, Mansfield and Scunthorpe, while Liverpool will play Port Vale, Tranmere and Wigan in Group D.

Football League newcomers Barrow and Harrogate join the competition for the first time. National League champions Barrow will face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds youngsters, Accrington and Blackpool, while Harrogate, promoted via the play-offs, were drawn against Leicester, Grimsby and Hull.

Salford City manager Graham Alexander
Holders Portsmouth, who along with Salford are awaiting a rescheduled date to contest the 2019/20 final, will face West Ham, Colchester and Southend in Group A of the Southern Section.

Arsenal are in Group B along with Crawley, Gillingham and Ipswich, while Chelsea will face Bristol Rovers, Oxford and Walsall in Group D.

Northern Group Stage

Group A
Carlisle United
Fleetwood Town
Sunderland
Aston Villa U21

Group B
Morecambe
Rochdale
Salford City
Manchester United U21

Group C
Bolton Wanderers
Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town
Newcastle United U21

Group D
Port Vale
Tranmere Rovers
Wigan Athletic
Liverpool U21

Group E
Mansfield Town
Lincoln City
Scunthorpe United
Manchester City U21

Group F
Bradford City
Doncaster Rovers
Oldham Athletic
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21

Group G
Accrington Stanley
Barrow
Blackpool
Leeds United U21

Group H
Grimsby Town
Harrogate Town
Hull City
Leicester City U21
Southern Group Stage

Group A
Colchester United
Portsmouth
Southend United
West Ham United U21

Group B
Crawley Town
Gillingham
Ipswich Town
Arsenal U21

Group C
Milton Keynes Dons
Northampton Town
Stevenage
Southampton U21

Group D
Bristol Rovers
Oxford United
Walsall
Chelsea U21

Group E
Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers
Swindon Town
West Bromwich Albion U21

Group F
Cheltenham Town
Newport County
Plymouth Argyle
Norwich City U21

Group G
AFC Wimbledon
Charlton Athletic
Leyton Orient
Brighton & Hove Albion U21

Group H
Burton Albion
Cambridge United
Peterborough United
Fulham U21

