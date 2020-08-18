Carabao Cup: Barrow visit Derby, Newport host Swansea in first round
The Carabao Cup first round will see Barrow visit Derby for their first game in the competition since the 1971/72 season, while Newport will host Swansea in an all-Welsh tie.
Round One draw, Northern section
Tranmere vs Harrogate
Crewe vs Lincoln
Walsall vs Sheffield Wednesday
Rochdale vs Huddersfield
Preston vs Mansfield
Bolton vs Bradford
Blackburn vs Doncaster
Stoke vs Blackpool
Fleetwood vs Wigan
Grimsby vs Morecambe
Middlesbrough vs Shrewsbury
Derby vs Barrow
Scunthorpe vs Port Vale
Sunderland vs Hull
Burton vs Accrington
Salford vs Rotherham
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest
Oldham vs Carlisle
Round One draw, Southern section...
Bristol City vs Exeter
Plymouth vs QPR
Swindon vs Charlton
Forest Green vs Leyton Orient
MK Dons vs Coventry
Crawley vs Millwall
Stevenage vs Portsmouth
Peterborough vs Cheltenham
Brentford vs Wycombe
Northampton vs Cardiff
Luton vs Norwich
Birmingham vs Cambridge
Newport vs Swansea
Oxford vs AFC Wimbledon
Reading vs Colchester
Gillingham vs Southend
Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers
Here's all you need to know about the first domestic cup of the new season...
When is the first round being played?
The first round of the Carabao Cup is due to be played on Saturday, September 5, although this is also an international weekend - so some games may be rearranged.
When do the Premier League sides enter the competition?
All Premier League sides not involved in European competition in 2020/21 - so every team except Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham and Arsenal - will enter in round two.
Will the teams involved in Europe miss out this year?
No. It was mooted in the press that the teams playing in next season's Champions League and Europa League may withdraw from the 2020/21 Carabao Cup in order to avoid fixture congestion, however this was never agreed officially.
What has changed with the shortened season?
In the Carabao Cup, not a lot. The only difference you will notice apart from a lack of fans (for now at least) is the two-legged semi-finals have now been knocked down into one-off games.