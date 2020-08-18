Carabao Cup: Barrow visit Derby, Newport host Swansea in first round

The Carabao Cup first round will see Barrow visit Derby for their first game in the competition since the 1971/72 season, while Newport will host Swansea in an all-Welsh tie.

Round One draw, Northern section

Tranmere vs Harrogate

Crewe vs Lincoln

Walsall vs Sheffield Wednesday

Rochdale vs Huddersfield

Preston vs Mansfield

Bolton vs Bradford

Blackburn vs Doncaster

Stoke vs Blackpool

Fleetwood vs Wigan

Grimsby vs Morecambe

Middlesbrough vs Shrewsbury

Derby vs Barrow

Scunthorpe vs Port Vale

Sunderland vs Hull

Burton vs Accrington

Salford vs Rotherham

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest

Oldham vs Carlisle

Round One draw, Southern section...

Bristol City vs Exeter

Plymouth vs QPR

Swindon vs Charlton

Forest Green vs Leyton Orient

MK Dons vs Coventry

Crawley vs Millwall

Stevenage vs Portsmouth

Peterborough vs Cheltenham

Brentford vs Wycombe

Northampton vs Cardiff

Luton vs Norwich

Birmingham vs Cambridge

Newport vs Swansea

Oxford vs AFC Wimbledon

Reading vs Colchester

Gillingham vs Southend

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers

Here's all you need to know about the first domestic cup of the new season...

When is the first round being played?

The first round of the Carabao Cup is due to be played on Saturday, September 5, although this is also an international weekend - so some games may be rearranged.

When do the Premier League sides enter the competition?

All Premier League sides not involved in European competition in 2020/21 - so every team except Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham and Arsenal - will enter in round two.

Will the teams involved in Europe miss out this year?

No. It was mooted in the press that the teams playing in next season's Champions League and Europa League may withdraw from the 2020/21 Carabao Cup in order to avoid fixture congestion, however this was never agreed officially.

What has changed with the shortened season?

In the Carabao Cup, not a lot. The only difference you will notice apart from a lack of fans (for now at least) is the two-legged semi-finals have now been knocked down into one-off games.