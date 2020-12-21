Wales to host Mexico at Cardiff City Stadium in March friendly

Wales will play Mexico in an international friendly on Saturday, March 27 2021 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The match will be played three days after Wales' opening match in World Cup 2022 qualifying in Brussels against Belgium, and three days before the home qualifier against the Czech Republic.

The game, which will kick off at 8pm, will be the fifth time Wales and Mexico have faced each other and the first time on Welsh soil.

0:51 Wales' caretaker manager Robert Page is unfazed despite seeing them drawn in the same World Cup 2022 European Qualifying Group as Belgium

The two sides last faced each other in May 2018 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California which ended in a 0-0 draw as part of Mexico's preparations for the World Cup that year.

The Football Association of Wales has said the fixture is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, with Wales currently in Level 4 of the country's coronavirus restrictions.

No spectators have been allowed at any sporting events in Wales since the start of the pandemic in March.