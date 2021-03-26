Chris Gunter to become first Wales player to earn 100 caps, confirms Robert Page

Wales caretaker boss Robert Page says Chris Gunter is the perfect example to younger players as he prepares to become the first-ever Welshman to earn 100 caps.

Gunter will lead the side out against Mexico for his 100th game - live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday with kick-off at 8pm - before Wales get back to World Cup Qualifying with a game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Charlton full-back made his debut in 2007 against New Zealand at the age of 17 and was a key part of the Euro 2016 squad that made a run to the semi-finals - playing every minute of their six games at the tournament.

"He's a great lad on and off the pitch and he's a coach's dream to work with," Page said of Gunter. "He trains as he plays and he's great to have around the younger players, to see how he trains.

"The biggest thing for me is for younger players to watch him train and then see him go up and get his 100th cap tomorrow. The reason he's getting his 100th cap is because of how he acquits himself on the training pitch.

Image: Gunter captained Wales for the first time against Panama in November 2017

"He's never out there to make the numbers up, he trains like it's his last day of training and that's why he's still in the top level of football and that's why he will continue to be.

When asked if Page would hypothetically permit Gunter to take a penalty in the Mexico game for sentimental reasons, he said: "No. We'll have to start sending him up for corners, but not taking penalties, my nerves couldn't take it."

Gunter says it will be a huge honour to become Wales' first 100-cap international but that the gravity of the achievement will perhaps not sink in until he has finished his playing career.

"You never think of these things when you first start - it's not a goal at that point but it's been talked about for the past two or three years," he said.

"I can't put into words what it would mean. It would mean the world to me and my family. It touches me how happy people are for me to achieve it.

"Until I've finished football and look back on it, I don't think I'll be any prouder. I'm really looking forward to the evening."

Joe Allen to miss Wales vs Czech Republic

3:39 Highlights of Belgium vs Wales

Joe Allen will miss Wales' World Cup Qualifier against the Czech Republic on Tuesday due to a soft tissue injury.

Allen lasted only seven minutes of Wales' 3-1 opening qualifying defeat in Belgium on Wednesday, the 31-year-old Stoke midfielder's first international appearance since 2019 after an Achilles injury.

"We've lost Joe, which is a shame. It is a big loss for us," Page told a press conference on Friday.

"It's disappointing not to have him, he'll have to go back to the club now and they'll assess him."

Page's side will be without defenders Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer and James Lawrence for the next two games and on Thursday added uncapped Swansea centre-back Brandon Cooper to the squad.