Wales squad: Who would be in your starting XI for Euro 2020?

Who would you pick to start in Wales' Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland? Choose with our team selector...
Wales play Switzerland in their Euro 2020 opener in Baku on Saturday and interim manager Robert Page has plenty of attacking options at his disposal.
Manchester United winger Dan James is a probable starter alongside captain Gareth Bale while mobile target man Kieffer Moore, Harry Wilson, David Brooks and Tyler Roberts offer other attacking options.
Juventus playmaker Aaron Ramsey could also be deployed in a 'false nine' role off Bale and James.
- Notebook: How will Wales fare at the Euros?
- Wales' Euro 2020 fixtures and route
- Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky Sports Pass
- Subscribe to the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast
Ramsey secured Wales' place at the delayed European Championship by scoring both goals in a 2-0 home win over Hungary in November 2019.
Trending
- Transfer window open: 20 players who could move this summer
- Gary Neville's Euro 2020 preview
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- England vs Croatia: The good, the bad & the ugly - Part One
- Chelsea rival PSG for Inter's Hakimi with £56m bid
- Ashley receives boost to Saudi-led takeover hopes
- Grealish: Big influence Kane has helped me mature
- Summer transfer window: Latest done deals
- Super League six count £22m cost of Premier League 'fines'
- Crystal Palace end talks with Nuno
But the 30-year-old has been a regular absentee for his country because of injury, featuring in just 19 of the 44 games Wales have played since Euro 2016 when the Dragons reached the semi-finals.