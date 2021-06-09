Wales squad: Who would be in your starting XI for Euro 2020?

Rob Page has named 26-man squad for Euro 2020; Wales kick off against Switzerland on June 12 in Baku; Turkey and Italy are also in Group A; Pick your starting XI...

Wednesday 9 June 2021 20:03, UK

Does Harry Wilson get into your Wales team?
Image: Does Harry Wilson get into your Wales team?

Who would you pick to start in Wales' Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland? Choose with our team selector...

Wales play Switzerland in their Euro 2020 opener in Baku on Saturday and interim manager Robert Page has plenty of attacking options at his disposal.

Manchester United winger Dan James is a probable starter alongside captain Gareth Bale while mobile target man Kieffer Moore, Harry Wilson, David Brooks and Tyler Roberts offer other attacking options.

Juventus playmaker Aaron Ramsey could also be deployed in a 'false nine' role off Bale and James.

Wales winger Dan James (PA)
Image: Dan James is set to feature in Rob Page's side

Ramsey secured Wales' place at the delayed European Championship by scoring both goals in a 2-0 home win over Hungary in November 2019.

But the 30-year-old has been a regular absentee for his country because of injury, featuring in just 19 of the 44 games Wales have played since Euro 2016 when the Dragons reached the semi-finals.

Pick your Wales XI with our team selector...

