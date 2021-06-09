Wales squad: Who would be in your starting XI for Euro 2020?

Who would you pick to start in Wales' Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland? Choose with our team selector...

Wales play Switzerland in their Euro 2020 opener in Baku on Saturday and interim manager Robert Page has plenty of attacking options at his disposal.

Manchester United winger Dan James is a probable starter alongside captain Gareth Bale while mobile target man Kieffer Moore, Harry Wilson, David Brooks and Tyler Roberts offer other attacking options.

Juventus playmaker Aaron Ramsey could also be deployed in a 'false nine' role off Bale and James.

Image: Dan James is set to feature in Rob Page's side

Ramsey secured Wales' place at the delayed European Championship by scoring both goals in a 2-0 home win over Hungary in November 2019.

But the 30-year-old has been a regular absentee for his country because of injury, featuring in just 19 of the 44 games Wales have played since Euro 2016 when the Dragons reached the semi-finals.

Pick your Wales XI with our team selector...