Ethan Ampadu says Wales are relishing hostile atmosphere against Turkey in second Euro 2020 game

Ethan Ampadu says Wales will thrive off being booed by a large Turkish support during Wednesday's Euro 2020 contest.

Around 25,000 Turkey fans are expected to attend the Group A match in Baku's Olympic Stadium and they will create a partisan atmosphere for what is a must-win game for their side.

However, having played in empty stadiums for the past 12 months, Ampadu told Sky Sports News that Wales are relishing the occasion.

"Everyone seems to have a home game but us," he joked. "It's good, it's crowd noise.

"We're all looking forward to it, we're all going to love it. It's weird to say but we'll enjoy being booed. It's the atmosphere."

Turkey came into the Euros in good form, having recorded impressive wins over the Netherlands and Norway in March's World Cup qualifiers, but slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Italy in their opening match.

Ampadu says Wales aren't reading too much into that result and are expecting another tight contest.

"Turkey are here for a reason," he said. "I don't think the result the other day changes our opinion of them.

"They were seen as dark horses for this tournament. That can't change off one result. They had good results coming in.

"We're not really preparing from the result, we're preparing for how they play and what qualities they can show, and how we're going to try and stop that."

Image: Ampadu was a late substitute in Wales' draw with Switzerland

Ampadu, who made a late substitute appearance in Wales' 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday, knows there is plenty of room for improvement heading into the Turkey match.

Wales were restricted to 35 per cent possession against the Swiss, with Kieffer Moore scoring from one of their two attempts on target as they came from behind to claim a point.

"A draw in hindsight, after going 1-0 down and showing the fight that we did, is a good result, a good start," he said. "It puts us in a good position to get a result in the next two games.

"The performance, it's hard for me to say because I couldn't contribute. But I think everyone agreed it wasn't the perfect game, we didn't win 10-0.

"There are always things you can do better, it's about learning from that and improving. But also the bits that we were good at, try to have more of those moments.

"We want to have more of the ball and dominate games, but sometimes that's how games go. Switzerland are a good team, they kept the ball, but I also think we defended well."