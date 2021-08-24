Aaron Ramsey: Juventus midfielder a doubt for Wales' World Cup qualifiers after suffering thigh injury

Aaron Ramsey's involvement in Wales' upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers is in doubt after Juventus confirmed the midfielder has suffered a thigh injury.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rob Page named Ramsey in his 27-man squad for a friendly against Finland (September 1) and World Cup qualifiers against Belarus (September 5), and Estonia (September 8), all live on Sky Sports.

But Juventus later said the 30-year-old suffered an adductor problem in their 2-2 draw with Udinese on Sunday and will undergo further medical examinations on his thigh in 10 days' time, which could impact whether the midfielder features for Wales in their upcoming games.

Ramsey was brought off after 60 minutes in Juve's first game of the season and replaced by Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini.

A short statement from the Serie A club read: "Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests at J|Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh.

"In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define the recovery time."

The Wales international starred for his country at Euro 2020 as they reached the round-of-16 and he managed five assists and two goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Juve last season, despite being overlooked by Massimiliano Allegri's predecessor Andrea Pirlo during the latter half of the campaign.

The Turin side are eager to reclaim the Serie A title after Inter topped the division last season, ending Juve's nine-year reign as Italian top-flight champions.

On Ramsey's call-up to the Wales squad, Page told Sky Sports: "It's great that he's starting again and back in the thoughts of the manager which is brilliant.

"He really impressed me in the Euros. It was the first time I really worked with him for that amount of time and I was really impressed, so for me it's no surprise that he's started the season well with his club."

Gareth Bale is four matches shy of reaching a century of caps and has been included following his return to the Real Madrid fold under Carlo Ancelotti, while George Thomas, Brennan Johnson and James Lawrence have been named, replacing Ben Cabango and Connor Roberts.

Wales' game with Belarus in Group E will be played at a neutral venue, the Central Stadium in Kazan, Russia, after sanctions against the Minsk government forced the game to be moved because teams from the UK and the EU are not allowed to enter the eastern European nation by air.