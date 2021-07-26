Arsenal assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg leaves role with Wales

Arsenal assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg has left his position as Wales assistant coach to focus on his responsibilities with the Premier League club.

The Football Association of Wales on Monday confirmed Stuivenberg's departure from the national side setup.

Stuivenberg, 50, was appointed to the role by Ryan Giggs in 2017 with the pair having previously worked together at Manchester United.

The Dutchman remained a member of Robert Page's coaching staff as he deputised for Giggs as Wales boss during the European Championships, at which they reached the Round of 16.

Image: Stuivenberg faced criticism from Jose Mourinho last season over fears about Wales' handling of Gareth Bale

"It has been an honour to be part of the coaching set up with Wales," Stuivenberg said.

"It has been an exciting period in the history of the game and I have learnt a lot both on and off the field. I thank all the players for the hard work and the incredible, passionate supporters."

Stuivenberg joined Arsenal in December 2019 following the club's appointment of Mikel Arteta as head coach, and made headlines last season when then-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho complained about his dual roles.

Mourinho said in November last year that he was "uncomfortable" with Stuivenberg making decisions over the condition of the likes of Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Joe Rodon, who were all playing for Spurs and Wales at the time.

Stuivenberg was initially appointed at Manchester United by fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal in 2014. He went on to take charge of Belgian side Genk but was sacked after less than a year in charge.