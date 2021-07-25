Ben White set for Arsenal medical ahead of £50m transfer from Brighton

Ben White is expected to have his Arsenal medical on Wednesday with a £50m deal for the defender having been agreed with Brighton last week.

Sky Sports News reported in June that the Gunners had a £40m bid for the centre-back rejected while an improved offer of £47m was also knocked back before Brighton agreed to the £50m fee.

Brighton have also inserted a sell-on clause for White, who featured in all but two of Graham Potter's side's games in the Premier League last season as the south coast club avoided relegation with a 16th-placed finish.

The 23-year-old was selected by Gareth Southgate for England's Euro 2020 campaign and played in the two warm-up games against Austria and Romania prior to the start of the tournament.

Image: Ben White was a part of England's squad which reached the final of Euro 2020

White also contributed to Brighton having the joint-best defence in the bottom half of the Premier League last season with 46 goals conceded.

The England international defender joined the Seagulls in 2014 from Southampton and has gone on to make 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He enjoyed a series of loan spells before breaking into Brighton's first team last term. White helped Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United gain promotion to the Premier League when he spent the 2019/20 campaign at Elland Road.

White would become Mikel Arteta's third summer signing following the arrivals of left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica and central midfielder Albert Sombi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

The Gunners meanwhile are considering a third bid worth in the region of £25m to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.