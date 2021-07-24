Aaron Ramsdale: Arsenal consider third transfer bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper

Arsenal are considering a third bid worth in the region of £25m to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal have seen two bids turned down for the 23-year-old so far this summer.

Any potential deal for Ramsdale is likely to include significant add-ons, with the latest bid from Arsenal believed to include an initial fee of £18m plus add-ons which would take the total amount above £25m.

Reports of an incoming bid worth £30m are wide of the mark, Sky Sports News has been told.

Image: Aaron Ramsdale joined Sheffield United for £18.5m from Bournemouth last summer

Ramsdale, capped at U18 to U21 level by England, rejoined Sheffield United last summer in an £18.5m deal from relegated Bournemouth.

Ramsdale was Sheffield United's player of the season despite their relegation last term and the same was the case in his final season at Bournemouth in 2019/20.

He was part of England's Euro 2020 squad that reached the final but is yet to make his full international debut.

Arsenal have already signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht so far this summer.

Arsenal have an agreement in principle with Brighton over the potential signing of defender Ben White in a deal that could be worth in excess of £50m.

The club also remain in talks with Roma over the sale of Granit Xhaka and despite a small gap in valuation, all parties are confident a resolution will be found.

