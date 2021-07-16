Ben White: Arsenal agree £50m deal to sign Brighton defender

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Brighton centre-back Ben White for a fee believed to be £50m.

Sky Sports News reported Arsenal had a £40m bid rejected in June with another move for a price of £47m subsequently rejected.

But with discussions continuing into July, the two Premier League clubs seem to have reached a settlement.

There is still work to be done before the transfer can be finalised.

The 23-year-old is expected to take a medical when he returns from holiday on July 26.

More to follow...

This is a breaking Arsenal news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

