Hannah Cain: Leicester midfielder gets first Wales call-up for 2023 World Cup qualifiers

Leicester midfielder Hannah Cain has been called up to the Wales women's squad for the first time after switching allegiances from England.

The 22-year-old is part of a 26-strong squad for the start of Wales' 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign later this month.

Cain played for Wales at U17 level, before representing England for the U17s, U19s and U21s.

Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland returns to the squad after missing the friendly defeat to Scotland in June.

Wales start their World Cup qualifiers at home to Kazakhstan in Llanelli on September 17 before visiting Estonia four days later.

Full Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff), Olivia Clark (Coventry), Poppy Soper (Plymouth), Hayley Ladd (Manchester Utd), Gemma Evans (Reading), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Esther Morgan (Tottenham), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Lily Woodham (Reading), Anna Filbey (Charlton), Angharad James (North Carolina), Josie Green (Tottenham), Charlie Estcourt (Coventry), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Carrie Jones (Manchester Utd), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Chloe Williams (Manchester Utd), Megan Wynne (Charlton), Hannah Cain (Leicester), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Natasha Harding (Reading), Kayleigh Green (Brighton), Helen Ward (Watford), Elisa Hughes (Charlton), Georgia Walters (Liverpool).