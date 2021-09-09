Hannah Cain: Leicester midfielder gets first Wales call-up for 2023 World Cup qualifiers

Wales announce 26-player squad for their 2023 World Cup qualifiers; Leicester's Hannah Cain receives call-up after representing England at U17, U19 and U21 level; Liverpool's Ceri Holland returns to squad; Wales face Kazakhstan on September 17

By PA Media

Thursday 9 September 2021 11:53, UK

Leicester City&#39;s Hannah Cain during the FA Women&#39;s Super League match at the Bank&#39;s Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday September 4, 2021.
Image: Leicester City's Hannah Cain has been called up for Wales after representing England at U17, U19 and U21 levels

Leicester midfielder Hannah Cain has been called up to the Wales women's squad for the first time after switching allegiances from England.

The 22-year-old is part of a 26-strong squad for the start of Wales' 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign later this month.

Cain played for Wales at U17 level, before representing England for the U17s, U19s and U21s.

Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland returns to the squad after missing the friendly defeat to Scotland in June.

Wales start their World Cup qualifiers at home to Kazakhstan in Llanelli on September 17 before visiting Estonia four days later.

Also See:

Trending

Full Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff), Olivia Clark (Coventry), Poppy Soper (Plymouth), Hayley Ladd (Manchester Utd), Gemma Evans (Reading), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Esther Morgan (Tottenham), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Lily Woodham (Reading), Anna Filbey (Charlton), Angharad James (North Carolina), Josie Green (Tottenham), Charlie Estcourt (Coventry), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Carrie Jones (Manchester Utd), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Chloe Williams (Manchester Utd), Megan Wynne (Charlton), Hannah Cain (Leicester), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Natasha Harding (Reading), Kayleigh Green (Brighton), Helen Ward (Watford), Elisa Hughes (Charlton), Georgia Walters (Liverpool).

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q