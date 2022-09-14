Aaron Ramsey missing from Wales squad with hamstring tear but Rob Page confident he'll make World Cup

Aaron Ramsey is a noticeable absentee from the latest Wales squad due to a hamstring tear but Rob Page is confident he will make the World Cup.

Wales' next fixtures are in the Nations League against Belgium in Brussels on September 22 and Poland in Cardiff on September 25. These are the final fixtures before their first World Cup in 64 years, where they are set to face England, the USA and Iran in Qatar.

Ramsey, a key part of Wales' squad, suffered a hamstring problem in Nice's Ligue 1 home defeat to AS Monaco last Sunday and Page confirmed he will be out for three weeks but believes that injury will not affect his selection for the World Cup.

Page said: "It's not a major injury, a slight hamstring tear. I'm glad it's happened now as he's gone from not playing to playing week-in-week-out and inevitably that was going to catch up with him. So if he was going to do it, now is the time to do it so he can fully recover. What I wouldn't want him to do is push to come back then get injured against Poland or Belgium then he's past the point of no return to get fit for Qatar. We now know, barring any setbacks, he'll be on the plane."

Gareth Bale has been named in the 28-man squad and arrives with much more football under his belt since signing for Los Angeles in the MLS. However, he has lost his place in the starting XI over the last few weeks, making his last three appearances from the bench.

Page has no worries about Bale's match fitness ahead of the two Nations League fixtures: "If he plays 10 minutes it's more than he was playing when he scored all the important goals for us so everything he plays is a bonus," he said.

"He looks after himself. He is the ultimate professional and have no concerns. However, minutes he plays I know coming into camp he's going to be ready to play."

Harry Wilson is missing from the squad after sustaining a knee issue in pre-season with Fulham although his club boss Marco Silva thinks he will be fit for the World Cup. Page has called up 17-year-old Fulham midfielder Luke Harris, who has been on the bench for three of his club's four Premier League games this season and made his debut in the Carabao Cup at Crawley.

Squad in full to face Belgium and Poland: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Tom King, Neco Williams, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Connor Roberts, Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Dylan Levitt, Rubin Colwill, Jonny Williams, Wes Burns, Matthew Smith, Dan James, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Luke Harris, Gareth Bale, Brennan Johnson, Rabbi Matondo, Tyler Roberts.

Page has been rewarded for his fine work as Wales manager with a new four-year contract, which was announced on Tuesday.

The former defender, who won 41 caps for Wales, took charge of his country on an interim basis when then-manager Ryan Giggs was arrested in November 2020.

Page was then handed the role full-time, with a contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup, when Giggs stepped down in June 2022.

Page has enjoyed a productive time in charge and led Wales to qualification for the World Cup this winter with a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the play-offs in June.

Image: Wales players celebrate World Cup qualification in June

Page - who previously served as Wales U21 manager and Giggs' assistant - also led Wales to the last-16 stage at Euro 2020, as well as promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

After signing his new deal, Page said: "There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can't wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first World Cup in 64 years.

"This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future."

Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams added: "I am delighted that Rob and the FAW have agreed a four-year contract to take the Cymru men's national team to the next stage.

"The World Cup is the perfect opportunity to show Wales on the world stage and I am positive that Rob is the best person for the role, in Qatar and beyond."