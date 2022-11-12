 Skip to content

Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain

Match report as Wales Women draw 1-1 against Finland Women in Spain; Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half; Eveliina Summanen levelled for Finland from a controversial penalty in the second half

Saturday 12 November 2022 22:11, UK

Wales&#39; Carrie Jones reacts to a missed chance during the 2023 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup Qualifying, Group I match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.
Image: Wales' Carrie Jones scored the opener against Finland who managed to find an equaliser

Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain.

Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute.

Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification last month after Switzerland's Fabienne Humm scored a stoppage-time winner to end the Dragons' dreams of booking a trip to the 2023 tournament.

The 31st-ranked women's side faced a good challenge in Finland, who sit a place above them in the FIFA world rankings.

Wales applied pressure on their opponents but could not find a breakthrough in the opening exchanges at the Pinatar Arena.

They were finally rewarded for their efforts when OL Reign's Jess Fishlock fired a low ball into the box for Jones to tap past Anna Tamminen and give them the lead after 31 minutes.

But Wales conceded a penalty in the second half when Rhiannon Roberts was controversially deemed to have handled and Summanen fired in the equaliser from the spot.

