Wales recall Luton captain Tom Lockyer after heart surgery for crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia

Wales will be without Daniel James for their crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia next month - but Tom Lockyer returns to the squad for the first time since his heart scare in May.

Leeds winger James has been sidelined with an adductor injury and misses the crunch clash in Riga on September 11, as well as the Cardiff friendly against South Korea four days earlier.

The 45-times capped James has been a regular since making his debut in 2018, starting 34 consecutive competitive games before the run came to an end last November.

Wales boss Rob Page has named a 25-man squad for the September double-header as he seeks to revive the Dragons' Euro 2024 qualification hopes.

Back-to-back defeats against Armenia and Turkey in June have left Wales with an uphill task to secure an automatic route to the tournament in Germany next summer.

Nottingham Forest forward and Tottenham target Brennan Johnson is included, and Lockyer returns to the squad.

The 28-year-old Luton captain collapsed just a few minutes into the Hatters' Sky Bet Championship play-off final win over Coventry at Wembley.

Wales full squad Goalkeepers: W Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheff Utd), T King (Wolves)

Defenders: B Davies (Tottenham), M Fox (QPR), J Rodon (Leeds, on loan from Tottenham), B Cabango (Swansea), C Mepham (Bournemouth), T Lockyer (Luton), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), C Roberts (Burnley)

Midfielders: W Burns (Ipswich), E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), J James (Birmingham), J Morrell (Portsmouth), H Wilson (Fulham), A Ramsey (Cardiff, captain)

Forwards: K Moore (Bournemouth), N Broadhead (Ipswich), B Johnson (Nottingham Forest), D Brooks (Bournemouth), T Bradshaw (Millwall), L Cullen (Swansea)

Lockyer underwent an operation to address an irregular heartbeat but has since returned to action to lead Luton in their first Premier League campaign.

David Brooks is also present after scoring for Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, his first senior goal since returning to action earlier this year following treatment for stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is available after missing the 2-0 Euro qualifying defeat to Turkey in June due to the birth of his first child.

Analysis: Only a win will do against Latvia

Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes:

Wales have had it good, very good for several years, but the last few results have dented not only their campaign to reach Euro 2024 automatically, but also the expectation and confidence of the supporters.

It was an unexpected 4-2 home defeat against Armenia in June that did the damage.

"Not acceptable," is the brief to-the-point summary from Rob Page. He knows the pressure on him as a manager to get results and qualify for major tournaments is huge and that his job is on the line as a result, but the players need to bring a performance and result against Latvia in Riga on September 11.

It has to be a win, Wales are battling for automatic qualification for the Euros with Croatia and Turkey and the harsh reality shows Wales can't drop any more points. Two defeats so far from four games in this campaign is the maximum, any more and Wales will likely be seeking a play-off route to Germany next year.

Goals are clearly something Wales and any nation require and the retirement of Gareth Bale and the removal of his immense contribution on the pitch is being felt, but it's defensively where the head scratching is perplexing.

Wales had been a very stubborn team to break down, not just over the past few tournaments, but in this Euro 2024 campaign - the first two performances against Croatia & Latvia were disciplined and effective. Then came Armenia. It's fair to say it has spread a little insecurity.

Page needs to get the best out of his 'A-list' players. Aaron Ramsey is said to be extremely happy at Cardiff, allowing him to be with his family which he's on numerous occasions said are his world.

Brennan Johnson, transfer speculation aside, needs to be in positions to score goals. Just two goals from 20 caps probably not the return his young talent would suggest, Wales need him scoring.

And the defence needs stability and solidity. Competition for places in the back four or five boosted by the return to the squad of Tom Lockyer after all his travails earlier this year.

The bottom line for Rob Page and Wales, simple. Only a win will do against Latvia.