Wales boss Craig Bellamy focusing on discipline and good habits in bid to find consistency in Nations League campaign

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has called on his players to strive for greater consistency within games to allow his side to grow heading into their UEFA Nations League encounter with Montenegro in Cardiff.

Bellamy's men drew 2-2 in Iceland on Friday to extend their unbeaten start in the competition to three games - but they surrendered a two-goal lead.

"We're looking for consistency in the game," said Bellamy. "I do understand it, but that's what we're pushing for over a longer period, both with and without the ball.

"We've managed to put ourselves in a position of being two goals up in the last two games. In both, we had two huge opportunities to make it 3-0.

Image: Wales squandered a two-goal led in Iceland on Friday

"It's a lot easier being at 3-0 than 2-0, and that one goal can make a difference. We had earned the right during those games where the opposition have had to change their intensity.

"When you play against a team away from home, you expect that, but we then have to match that intensity. We have to then sprint to create the angles and we need to gain more consistency in recognising that.

"We can't allow teams to gain momentum but these things are normal. We've had a number of meetings since then [the Iceland game] and it's a case of discipline allows you to have good habits.

"Good habits allow you to be consistent, and if you're consistent then you can grow."

Wales will be without the suspended Jordan James and Brennan Johnson but there are no fresh injury concerns.

Image: Bellamy knows the key to success is consistency

Tottenham winger Johnson picked up a second Nations League booking in Reykjavik to receive a one-match ban.

Captain Ben Davies is looking forward to leading the side out at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, and believes expectations have increased given the encouraging start Bellamy has made in the hot seat.

"We set ourselves up a bit in the first game with how well it went and how well we played," said the Spurs defender.

"All of a sudden, the expectations are sky high but every time a new manager comes in, you have to adapt and you have to try and learn as a group.

Image: Ben Davies is set to captain Wales against Montenegro

"We're working hard in tough conditions. The pitches have been quite tough to play that nice style of football, but hopefully back in Cardiff it will give us a good chance to do it right."

On facing Montenegro, Davies said: "In the games that we've played so far where we've gone ahead early, it does force teams to change.

"I would expect them to come out and start by keeping it tight in an attempt to avoid a similar start to Iceland and like they had themselves against us last time.

"It will be tough - Turkey are full of attacking options and found it difficult but we're prepared to go at them again."

Wales vs Montenegro talking points

Image: Brennan Johnson misses the game through suspension

Brennan blow

Wales must do without in-form Johnson after the Tottenham winger's booking in Reykjavik to receive a one-match ban.

Johnson put Wales ahead in Iceland by scoring in his seventh successive game and was a constant threat before being replaced at half-time in what Bellamy described as a "precaution".

Wales never carried the same threat in Iceland after Johnson's withdrawal and Bellamy will be determined there is no repeat against Montenegro.

Second helpings needed

The same pattern has unfolded in Wales' three games under Bellamy - blistering starts and impressive first-half performances followed by a drop off in intensity during the second period.

Wales held on to win in Montenegro after scoring twice in the opening three minutes, Iceland were perhaps unlucky not to take all three points after trailing 2-0 at the interval.

The lack of minutes many of the squad are currently having at club level could be a factor in sustaining the energy needed to carry out Bellamy's all-action front-foot style of football.

Midfield concerns

Injuries to skipper Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu weakened the Wales midfield before the trip to Iceland.

Jordan James' second booking in the competition in Reykjavik and subsequent suspension has added further concern over that particular area.

Joe Allen, having reversed his decision to retire from international football, was not fit enough to make the 23-man matchday squad in Iceland. The only other natural central midfielder available is Josh Sheehan, who plays for League One Bolton.

Image: Allen is set to feature in midfield again for Wales

Biter banned

Preston's Montenegro striker Milutin Osmajic would have been public enemy number one in Cardiff after biting Blackburn's Welsh defender Owen Beck during a Deepdale clash last month.

Osmajic was given an eight-match ban and fined £15,000 for an incident that evoked memories of former Liverpool forward Luiz Suarez's chomping antics.

The 25-year-old is suspended for the Cardiff clash after picking up a second Nations League booking during Friday's 1-0 defeat to Turkey.

State of play

Turkey are in the box seat to win automatic promotion to the top tier of the Nations League with seven points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Wales, who visit Turkey for their penultimate fixture next month, are on five points and Iceland four.

Beating bottom-placed Montenegro, who are yet to win a point, would be a big step to Wales securing at least second spot in the group and a place in the promotion play-offs next March.