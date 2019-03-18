Northern Ireland to assess Corry Evans' fitness ahead of European Qualifiers
Last Updated: 18/03/19 3:35pm
Blackburn midfielder Corry Evans is Northern Ireland's only injury worry as the squad assembled for their forthcoming European Qualifiers.
The 28-year-old came off after 68 minutes of Rovers' 4-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship at the weekend and has undergone a scan on a hamstring problem at the club.
However, he will still join up with Michael O'Neill's squad ahead of matches at home to Estonia and Belarus.
N Ireland vs Estonia
March 21, 2019, 7:30pm
Live on
"Corry will be in later today," O'Neill told media on Monday.
"He had a scan this morning so we have a little bit of a doubt about Corry, but we will see how the week progresses."
N Ireland vs Belarus
March 24, 2019, 7:15pm
Live on
No other issues have been reported by members of the squad arriving in Belfast ahead of Thursday's first game at Windsor Park.