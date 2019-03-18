Northern Ireland News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Northern Ireland to assess Corry Evans' fitness ahead of European Qualifiers

Last Updated: 18/03/19 3:35pm

Corry Evans has suffered a hamstring injury
Corry Evans has suffered a hamstring injury

Blackburn midfielder Corry Evans is Northern Ireland's only injury worry as the squad assembled for their forthcoming European Qualifiers.

The 28-year-old came off after 68 minutes of Rovers' 4-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship at the weekend and has undergone a scan on a hamstring problem at the club.

However, he will still join up with Michael O'Neill's squad ahead of matches at home to Estonia and Belarus.

N Ireland vs Estonia

March 21, 2019, 7:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

"Corry will be in later today," O'Neill told media on Monday.

Also See:

"He had a scan this morning so we have a little bit of a doubt about Corry, but we will see how the week progresses."

N Ireland vs Belarus

March 24, 2019, 7:15pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

No other issues have been reported by members of the squad arriving in Belfast ahead of Thursday's first game at Windsor Park.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK