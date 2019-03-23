Northern Ireland's Corry Evans and Gavin Whyte out of Belarus game with injury

Blackburn's Corry Evans missed the Estonia game with a hamstring injury

Corry Evans and Gavin Whyte will miss Northern Ireland's European Qualifier against Belarus on Sunday through injury but Gareth McAuley has been passed fit.

The trio all sat out Thursday night's 2-0 win over Estonia, with Evans and McAuley carrying hamstring injuries and Whyte having a thigh problem.

"Gareth has come through and Gareth will be fine to be considered for tomorrow night," manager Michael O'Neill said on Saturday.

Gavin Whyte has failed to recover from a thigh problem

"Corry is not going to be fit and Gavin Whyte won't be fit so the only real change is Gareth."

Belarus suffered a 4-0 defeat in Holland on Thursday night, but O'Neill still believes Sunday's match is likely to be more difficult than the Estonia game for his side.

"I think they'll possibly pose a greater threat, maybe counter-attacking wise and attacking wise, than Estonia did," he said.

"We have to keep the performance level at the same level if not higher to get the result we hope for."