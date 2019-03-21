Michael O'Neill outlines areas of improvement after Northern Ireland beat Estonia

2:42 Michael O'Neill was pleased with his Northern Ireland's great start to their European Qualifying campaign as they defeated Estonia in Group C Michael O'Neill was pleased with his Northern Ireland's great start to their European Qualifying campaign as they defeated Estonia in Group C

Michael O'Neill insists Northern Ireland have plenty to improve on despite kicking-off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Estonia.

Second-half goals from Niall McGinn and Steven Davis, from the penalty spot, saw Northern Ireland kick off their European Qualifiers with a win for the third straight campaign.

Before the goals, though, a frustrating evening threatened to unfold in Belfast as the hosts squandered a number of first-half chances, notably Paddy McNair's gilt-edged header.

O'Neill has highlighted a number of areas to improve ahead of Sunday's clash with Belarus - live on Sky Sports Football.

"A good win for us, it was never going to be an easy and straight forward game," O'Neill told Sky Sports.

"It was all about getting that first goal, we had opportunities in the first half that we should have done better with. And then the longer the game goes on the more belief they had because they had something to hold on to.

"But we got the goal, a great finish from Niall, and we could have scored a few more. There are a lot of things we are pleased about but there are things there we need to improve on, there's no doubt about that.

"In the Nations League, our end product was not good enough at this level. Tonight, we got into the final third a lot, but at times the final ball was not good enough or did have enough men getting across people to get attempts at goal.

"That is something we spoke about and I have told the players that if we are to go as far as we want to go we have to improve on that.

"I was not disappointed with any of the performances, perhaps I'm being over critical, but there is more in us at times. We always have to look for improvements."