Michael O'Neill delighted with Northern Ireland's late win over Belarus

2:40 Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill claimed his side deserved to take all three points in their European Qualifier against Belarus despite having to wait for a late winner Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill claimed his side deserved to take all three points in their European Qualifier against Belarus despite having to wait for a late winner

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill praised the displays of Josh Magennis and Bailey Peacock-Farrell following their 2-1 win over Belarus.

Josh Magennis came off the bench to score an 87th-minute winner against Belarus on Sunday night, to make it two wins out of two for Northern Ireland, but they nearly conceded a last-gasp equaliser if not for a fine save by Peacock-Farrell.

3:30 Highlights of the European Qualifier between Northern Ireland and Belarus Highlights of the European Qualifier between Northern Ireland and Belarus

O'Neill was pleased with his side's overall performance and that they were able to eventually break Belarus down.

He told Sky Sports: "We had to change the game physically and tactically and Josh Magennis allows us to do that.

"There were a lot of changes and the players dealt with that well. It's a great goal if you watch it back. A great ball across and a great finish.

"The chance they had at the end is a good lesson again for us in concentration.

"Fortunately Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) stands up well and makes a good save. He did well but there were great performances all over the pitch tonight."

Jonny Evans celebrates scoring the opening goal at Windsor Park

O'Neill admitted he was disappointed with the goal Northern Ireland conceded, but was happy with the way his side continued to produce attacking opportunities.

He added: "I'm delighted, obviously with the win and I thought we played very well again, although I was disappointed to lose the goal - and disappointed with the nature of the goal.

"We were in control of the game until the opening goal. We then conceded soon after and then it becomes hard to create chances sometimes.

"They defended well and they defended their box well. Their defenders play at a good level so you'd expect that, but we did put some good balls into the box."