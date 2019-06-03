Northern Ireland fans warned over food risk in Belarus from Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Some foods in Belarus can carry high levels of radiation as a result of the Chernobyl disaster in neighbouring Ukraine in 1986

Northern Ireland fans have been warned to avoid potentially contaminated food from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster ahead of their European Qualifier in Belarus.

The Foreign Office has advised visitors that local dairy produce, forest mushrooms and fruits of the forest can carry high levels of radiation following the accident in neighbouring Ukraine in 1986.

The Irish Football Association is working closely with the team hotel to reduce the risk of players encountering these food groups.

Other than that, the general risk of radioactive contamination from the Chernobyl site is "insignificant", according to the travel advice.

The disaster caused mass evacuation of the city when a reactor at a nuclear power plant exploded.

It has been linked to thousands of deaths but the exact number is unknown given the long-term effects from high levels of radiation.

Northern Ireland face Belarus in Borisov on Tuesday

"We have sent specific menus for each meal as we do for every match," an Irish FA spokesperson told Sky Sports News.

"Our staff have been liaising with the hotel on specific requirements."

The Government also recommends boiling and filtering tap water before drinking but bottled water is available to buy.

Northern Ireland's game against Belarus next Tuesday will be played in Borisov, around 280 miles from the disaster area.